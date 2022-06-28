ASHLAND The Paramount Arts Center announced a couple of shows over the last two days.
Willie Nelson & Family is scheduled for a concert at Ashland Riverfront Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
Nelson, 89, has produced plenty of hits in his seven-decade-long career, including “On the Road Again,” “Always On My Mind,” and “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain.”
Tickets are on sale to the public on Thursday. Visit paramountartscenter.com for more information.
PAC also announced Devin Hale will be in concert on Saturday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m. at the theater. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Other upcoming summer PAC events are as follows: Chingy and Petey Pablo, July 8 at 8; Jazz Alley, July 9 at 8; Willy Wonka Jr. (PAC Summer Camp), July 22 at 7; Melissa Etheridge, July 31 at 7:30; Great White and Slaughter, Aug. 12 at 8; Jazz Alley, Aug. 13 at 8; “Weird Al” Yankovic, Aug. 22 at 7:30; and Jazz Alley, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m.