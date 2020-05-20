LEXINGTON Three local arts venues are among 85 cultural organizations in the state to receive a grant from Kentucky Humanities.
The three local organizations are Jesse Stuart Foundation, Paramount Arts Center and Highlands Museum and Discovery Center.
Kentucky Humanities awarded a total of $500,000 through the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by the U.S. Congress.
Kentucky Humanities CARES Act Grants provide unrestricted operating and/or humanities program support to humanities organizations throughout the Commonwealth who have suffered program financial losses due to COVID-19.
Some of the other organizations include:
• Appalachian Artisan Center
• Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum
• Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky for Mountain Arts Center Fund
Hindman Settlement School
• Kentucky Derby Museum
• Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum
• LexArts
• Muhammad Ali Center
• Museum of the American Quilter's Society
• Pioneer Playhouse
• Shaker Village at Pleasant Hill