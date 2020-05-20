Non Profits

Message to local citizens from the Paramount Arts Center. KEVIN GOLDY | THE DAILY INDEPENDENT

LEXINGTON Three local arts venues are among 85 cultural organizations in the state to receive a grant from Kentucky Humanities.

The three local organizations are Jesse Stuart Foundation, Paramount Arts Center and Highlands Museum and Discovery Center.

Kentucky Humanities awarded a total of $500,000 through the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by the U.S. Congress.

Kentucky Humanities CARES Act Grants provide unrestricted operating and/or humanities program support to humanities organizations throughout the Commonwealth who have suffered program financial losses due to COVID-19. 

Some of the other organizations include:

• Appalachian Artisan Center

• Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

• Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky for Mountain Arts Center Fund

 Hindman Settlement School

• Kentucky Derby Museum

• Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum

• LexArts

• Muhammad Ali Center

• Museum of the American Quilter's Society

• Pioneer Playhouse

• Shaker Village at Pleasant Hill

Tags

Recommended for you