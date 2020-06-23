ASHLAND The Paramount Arts Center has added a July 4 drive-in show to its offerings.
The show will feature 11-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson with Arlo McKinley and Josh Brown & the Hard Livin’ Legends.
The concert follows the show by Chase Rice with Tyler Booth and Shelby Lore scheduled for July 3 at the same location. Details and restrictions are the same for both shows.
Gates will open at 6 and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. at 917 Big Run Road in Ashland.
Tickets will be sold per car, with one covering all occupants. Attendees may bring lawn chairs and sit outside. They also may bring coolers for food and drinks, but no glass containers.
Only 600 tickets will be sold. Fireworks are planned following the concert.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com/.DriveIn