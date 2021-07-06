CATLETTSBURG A Carter County man was arrested following a motorcycle theft in Grayson and a pursuit by the owner.
The motorcycle was allegedly stolen from The Hogs Trough on Ky. 7. The owner of the motorcycle followed behind and called the incident in to Boyd County as the subject made his way up I-64, according to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department.
The owner of the bike had Johnny R. McDowell, 38, of Olive Hill, stopped and off the bike by the time Boyd County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene. The man was stopped and arrested at the U.S. 23 exit off I-64 in Catlettsburg.
The owner knew the man who is accused of stealing the Harley Davidson, according to Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods.
Grayson Police transported McDowell back to Carter County where he is now lodged in the Carter County Detention Center.
McDowell is charged with theft by unlawful taking, auto, $10,000 or more, but under $1,000,000.
