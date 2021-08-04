ASHLAND A back-to-school fashion show, a hotshot basketball competition and live wrestling are on tap for Ashland In Motion’s First Friday this Friday, Aug. 6, from 6-9 p.m.
The fashion show is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Broadway Square.
The Basketball Hotshot Competition is open to all ages, male and female, according to AIM’s press release. There will be an early start to this week’s competition. Participants looking to get in the game or improve their score from a past event can show up to compete at 5:30 p.m., stated the release.
Scores will be based on a one-minute period with each competitor shooting from specified spots on the court. Points will be awarded per basket and the winner of each division will receive a prize and advance to the October championship, where they will compete against winners from each First Friday. The competition is free.
OVW LIVE will take to the ring promptly at 7 p.m., said the release. The ring will be set up in the middle of Winchester Avenue near Broadway Square. Audience members are permitted to bring their own charis.
Fat Boy Q, Matney’s Pizza and Kona Ice will be among vendors on hand. Gillum Drug will be giving COVID-19 vaccinations. No appointment is necessary.
The block party will also feature a car show, art alley, extended downtown shopping hours and children’s STEAM activities.
For the classic car show, participants must enter and exit via 15th Street and Carter Avenue. Parking is from 3:30-6 p.m. The event lasts until 9 p.m.