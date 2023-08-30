ASHLAND OVP Health’s outpatient office in Ashland will host a free community resource day event today (Aug. 31) from 1-3 p.m. at 2550 Carter Ave., according to a news release.
In partnership with more than a dozen community resource partners in the areas of health and wellness, addiction recovery, job placement, adult education, medical and life insurance and childcare, OVP’s Ashland outpatient office will be a central location this week for community service organizations trying to reach those in need, according to the release.
“We work daily with residents who have a variety of needs and are struggling to find the help they need in the Ashland and Boyd County area,” said Andrea Murphy, case manager for OVP Health. “This inaugural community resource day event gives us the opportunity to provide access in one location for our community members seeking support. We hope this provides those in need with a convenient solution to finding a wide variety of assistance.”
The community resource day is an extension of the services OVP Health provides to patients at its outpatient offices daily, stated the release. The event is free and open to the public.
Call (606) 329-0727 or visit www.ovphealth.com for more information.