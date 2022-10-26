ASHLAND Two individuals have been lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center following a car chase that resulted in shots fired early Wednesday morning.
According to reports, the car chase began on Route 60 and ended when the Chevrolet pickup crashed into a home on Beech Street around 3 a.m.
Shots were then exchanged between the suspect and a Boyd County Sheriff's Deputy but no injuries have been reported.
Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods said once the situation included an officer-involved shooting, he requested the assistance of the Kentucky State Police.
KSP Trooper Shane Goodall told The Daily Independent it was very early into the investigation and he could only verify that the incident involved two suspects and one officer but the agency was not releasing identities at this time.
According to Boyd County Detention Center's online inmate database however, Justin G. Newman, 43, of Catlettsburg was booked on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, among others.
In addition to Newman, Brittany N. Woodel, 27, of Worthington, was booked and is also charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, DUI and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Both subjects had outstanding warrants at the time of the incident.
The story is still developing and additional details are expected to be provided.
