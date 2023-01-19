CATLETTSBURG A man recently sentenced to life without parole on the federal level still faces outstanding charges in Boyd and Greenup County.
Jonathan Lee Smithers, 42, of Catlettsburg, was sentenced to die in prison by U.S. District Judge David Bunning on a kidnapping charge last month.
On Thursday, Smithers appeared via video conference from the Boyd County Detention Center to face additional outstanding charges of possession of child sexual abuse materials and promoting a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 16.
Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley notified Boyd Circuit Judge John Vincent that in accordance with his sentence of life imprisonment in federal court, the state elected to dismiss those charges against him.
However, an additional case out of 2021 that charges Smithers with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief, as of Thursday, are still pending.
Judge Vincent penciled in Smithers to enter a guilty plea on those counts on Feb. 2.
Smithers is also facing an attempted murder charge in Greenup County for the shooting of Flatwoods Police Officer Tommy Robinson in May 2022.
According to federal court documents and previous reports, on May 1, 2022, Smithers kidnapped his then girlfriend, threatening numerous times to shoot her while holding her hostage, even knocking out her teeth with the butt of his pistol.
During the course of the ordeal, Smithers forced the woman to travel around Flatwoods on foot, forcing her to "climb fences, trespass on private property and traverse random routes around the area for several hours" at gunpoint.
Court documents state that the woman eventually collapsed into a creek bed from exhaustion before Smithers dragged her body out, leaving her momentarily near an apartment complex.
The victim was eventually able to hide and court documents state that once Smithers left the area on foot, the victim wandered to a gas station before collapsing.
When law enforcement caught up with Smithers for the kidnapping, he shot responding officer Robinson in the throat, leaving him for dead. Robinson survived.
According to a binding plea agreement, prosecutors in Boyd County agreed to drop outstanding charges once Smithers pleads guilty, so it's unclear as of this writing why the burglary and criminal mischief charges remain open.
Copley did approach the bench to address "confusion" early into the proceeding on Thursday, but it's uncertain if that was the issue discussed with defense counsel and Judge Vincent.
Smithers is scheduled to be arraigned in Greenup County Circuit Court on Jan. 26 on charges of attempted murder for the shooting of Officer Robinson.
