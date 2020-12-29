Much like the Grinch of Dr. Seuss fame, COVID-19 seemed determined to steal everyone’s Christmas in 2020; but unlike the Grinch, the pandemic that has blanketed the globe since the early part of the year showed no signs of a “change of heart” or indeed even a remotely happy ending.
The season approached and carols filled the airwaves, but the prospect of a joyous season seemed slim to many as the need to social distance and guard the safety of themselves and others increased rather than diminished as December wore on.
Travel plans and get-togethers were canceled, and many resigned themselves to a Christmas without extended family and friends. The traditional Christmas, complete with the memories we all cherish, was in danger of being canceled altogether, it seemed. But human beings are a resourceful lot, and sometimes the true spirit, if not the expected form, can be preserved. Sometimes all it requires is thinking outside the box, even if that box is wrapped in brightly colored paper and in bows.
One local family discovered this and more; and learned that sometimes a new tradition made from necessity can spread the Christmas spirit as well.
The Browns, historically, are a family that enjoys a Christmas season in which everyone in the family gathers multiple times over the course of the season. But Brad Brown said he was afraid to attempt a visit and risk making his extended family sick. The solution, he believed, was to have Christmas outdoors where any possible coronavirus spread could be mitigated. This, combined with masks and social distancing, would allow his family to see one another for the season with as much reduced chance of spread as possible.
“It was really different, but it was fun,” Holly Dowdy said of her unconventional holiday. Dowdy is originally from Boyd County, but currently lives and works in Erlanger. “I’m sure if it had been any colder, then we might not have been able to pull it off. It was non-traditional and novel, but that made it quite unique.” The experience, she said, will become part of fond Christmas memories for years to come.
That experience was actually the idea of Dowdy’s brother Brad Brown, who now lives and works in Louisville.
“My brother has understandably taken it very seriously,” Dowdy said. “He has two kids in daycare, so he says that he is afraid if he comes to visit, then he might be making everyone else sick if they happen to be asymptomatic. I understand that and I am totally on the same page. But it has been hard on my mother because she hasn’t gotten to see her grandkids all year. And I haven’t got to see my niece and nephew — and that stinks — but FaceTime has helped to fill the void a little.”
Given the nearly year-long social distancing, Dowdy said she and everyone else was surprised and excited to hear her brother’s idea for Christmas.
“My mother wasn’t completely on board,” Brad Brown said. “But she went along with it, and it all worked out in the end. The guidelines say that we should avoid gathering with anyone outside your immediate household, and among the family, we were probably the most risky group to do Christmas with. Louisville has the highest population density in the state, and we live pretty close to downtown.”
Temperatures were fairly comfortable.
“It was a little cold, but we decided we were going to give it a shot,” Brown said. “We got a small bonfire going in the yard, and I got out my grill and was smoking wings.”
The dual heat sources, combined with winter attire and blankets, he said, warded off enough of the cold to make it all possible.
“We brought all the presents and opened them up right there in the yard,” he said. Brown said they might have been out there for everyone else to see, but his family didn’t mind a bit to share some of their Christmas cheer with neighbors and any strangers who happened to pass by. And the earlier date (a week prior to the actual Christmas Day) also helped his family to avoid any season influx of additional traffic — though Brown admits that probably added to the neighbors‘ and strangers’ curiosity.
“It was definitely different, but we did have a good Christmas,” said Dana Brown, Holly and Brad’s mother.
“Brad didn’t want us to come visit and stay in the house,” she laughed. “He is very responsible and was worried about making everyone sick. We all wanted to be together for Christmas, but Brad and Holly both were very adamant about social distancing. But I really wanted to see my grandkids. So, we picked the warmest day, the closest to Christmas.
“It doesn’t have to be Christmas Eve or Christmas Day,” Dana Brown added. “It was a week early, but we are calling it our ‘Mamaw and Papaw Christmas’ now because they were so excited we were coming. We had wings and chili, and everyone ate outside.” The experience, she said, ended up being one of her favorite Christmases. And her grandchildren, who are 4 and 1 years old, had a great time as well.
“I am normally one of those people who believe things need to be a certain way,” she admitted. “But this was different, and nice. The kids had a great time and got to run around and play and make a mess. It was just fun.”
And a version of this year would be welcome in 2021, though hopefully the pandemic will be over, Dana Brown said. The earlier day and the outdoor setting, she said, was appealing.
“You can’t hold tradition so ironclad that you can’t enjoy it,” Brad Brown said, saying that is especially true when safety is a concern. “If you hold it in an open hand, you can still have it, keep everyone safe, and have a wonderful time.”