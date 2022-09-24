Support for 8-year-old William Dean and his family continues as he battles a brain bleed in UK Children’s Hospital.
The third-grader at Russell-McDowell Intermediate School complained of a headache when he arrived at football practice on Monday.
“It was sudden onset,” his grandmother, Cindy Dean, said. “His mom left with him and it got progressively worse. He ended up in the ER and they recognized it as a serious problem.”
She said the boy, the only child of Brittany and Tyler Dean, was stabilized and sent to UK Children’s Hospital, where he underwent surgery for a brain bleed within about 30 minutes of arriving. A large portion of his skull was removed. Doctors completed a procedure Friday that uncovered he has an arteriovenous malformation, meaning he was born with an abnormal connection between the arteries and veins.
“The doctor said it’s very rare for this to happen to a child his age,” Cindy Dean said. “Tuesday night was rough, but he had a better night Wednesday. He is following some commands now and he seems to recognize our voices. They are just little things, but they mean so much to us.”
She said the community’s outpouring of support has mean a great deal to the family, too.
“The amount of love and support from the community is unbelievable,” she said of the number of people who are praying. “There’s no doubt in my mind the prayers are working.”
She noted the school system also has offered support. Even those who are from the area but living in Lexington now have dropped off cards at the hospital after reading about William on Facebook.
For those who know him, Cindy Dean said, it’s not surprising.
“He’s so full of energy and life. He’s a witty little boy, always cracking a joke,” she said. “He’s kind to everyone and we’re so proud of that. He’s definitely been raised right. If you meet him, you’d love him.”
The boy will likely return in 30 days for a surgery to repair the AVM.
“He still has a very long road ahead of him,” Cindy Dean said. “Until he wakes up fully, we’re not sure what things will be like.”
She said he hopes the community will continue to pray, but with a slight change.
“The prayer now is that he wakes up with as little damage as possible,” she said.