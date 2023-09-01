ASHLAND A preschool in the area opened an outdoor classroom this school year with hopes of improving children's mental health.
Children registered at Ashland Exceptional Early Childhood Center will have the chance to attend class outside for the 2023-24 school year.
Teresa Conway, Director of Ashland Exceptional Early Childhood Center, said the outdoor classroom will reduce stress and anxiety while increasing concentration, performance and mental health.
“We had an opportunity to write a grant for additional funds with the surplus of COVID money,” Conway said. "With everything going on in the state of our mental health in our country right now we thought that we would do an outdoor classroom because studies have shown performance, as far as academics, plus mental health improve when they are outside."
Chelsea Bonner, an occupational therapist for the preschool, said there's a plethora of benefits that come with having an outdoor classroom.
“We have lots of different textures, colors — some kiddos may have sensory issues that lead to being overwhelmed or overstimulated; out here they can relax more,” Bonner said. "It can help develop and promote their sensory processing skills so that they can carry over into a classroom. They are just playing, but learning at the same time.”
She pointed out how one of the students acted differently when outside rather than being inside.
“Our little guy right here, he is usually kind of sitting in the classroom and out here he feels like he can move around and explore more,” she said. "Being able to incorporate learning and being outdoors with nature will help the kids take in a lot more.”
Added Bonner: “This is a big project that many people have been working on at our school for a little over a year and it's good to see it come to life.”
Conway said the kids are enjoying the outside classroom and believes that more preschools should follow suit.
“The kids are loving it, they enjoy it,” Conway said. “I would encourage all of the preschool programs to try and get an outdoor classroom for their kids."
“I think the outdoor classroom will reduce a lot of our behaviors,” Conway said. "It also encourages those social interactions without all of the stress.”
