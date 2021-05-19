The Class of 2021 will move back toward normalcy and break new ground in local graduation celebrations.
While juniors, they watched the class of 2020 navigate ceremonies suddenly turned virtual or drive-through. The current class embarked on its senior year not knowing exactly how they would mark the end of their high school careers.
Guidance from the state and local health departments has changed over the last several weeks, and plans for commencements have altered along with them. Schools have plans and back-up plans and more back-up plans.
One thing remains consistent: Masks are required and each family group will be seated together to ensure proper distancing.
Boyd County, Greenup County, Fairview and Russell High Schools will see students off into adulthood from the football fields, which is atypical for the schools, which usually host graduation inside gymnasiums.
Boyd County graduates will embark on an adventure in the school’s new athletic complex. Everything is new for the county and “we are learning as we go,” said High School Principal Tom Holbrook.
Capacity of the athletic complex and local guidelines have Boyd graduates receiving four tickets each as of Tuesday, but Holbrook said they are monitoring guidance and changes in order to give the graduates as many tickets as possible by the time graduation day rolls around.
“The kids are grateful and appreciative that we are doing all we can and the superintendent (Bill Boblett) is doing all he can ... so it can be one to remember and one they can be proud of,” said Holbrook.
Holbrook said it has been a team effort, crediting the maintenance department for its work in marking the seats to ensure proper distancing. The goal is to be as normal as possible and as safe as possible, he said.
Boyd County’s ceremony is slated for 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22. If inclement weather is present, the ceremony will be pushed to Sunday, May 23, at 2 p.m. with a third contingency plan of a drive-through ceremony on Sunday if the inclement weather would persist through the weekend.
Greenup County Schools wanted to “make sure that students have a true commencement ceremony,” said High School Principal Jason Smith, adding that the seniors are excited to do something new. They will be the first class Smith knows of to hold commencement on the football field.
Ushers will be present to help assure proper distancing of the expected 1,500 attendees. Graduating seniors will be distanced so they may be able to enjoy the ceremony without a mask. Everyone else in attendance must still wear a mask.
Greenup’s contingency plan for inclement weather is to simply wait it out. If it rains on graduation day, then the school will push it to the next day “and to the next and to the next,” said Smith. Greenup graduation is scheduled for Friday, May 28, at 7 p.m. and will be live-streamed for those unable to attend.
Russell’s change of venue will allow the number of graduates and anticipated number of guests to be present without restricting numbers due to the stadium’s capacity and ability to continue proper social distancing.
“I hope it will mean a great deal,” said Russell High School Principal Anna Chaffin. “These kids have been though a lot.”
Fairview High School Seniors will be the last to cross the stage on Friday, June 11, at 8 p.m. with all school participants being masked. Guests will be in distanced pods, and have the option to not be masked, based on current guidance for outdoor events under 1,000. The weather contingency plan is for Saturday, June 12, at 8 p.m. on the field or in the gymnasium based on weather conditions.
High School Principal Mylissa Bentley said there would be a need for tickets if the ceremony was moved indoors, but those numbers will be based on current guidance in June.
Seniors at Ashland Blazer High School will receive their diplomas in Putnam Stadium, per usual, on Friday, May 28 at 7 p.m. The difference is distancing and a limit to 75% capacity inside the stadium.
“They are excited to be in a normal setting,” said Principal Jamie Campbell. “When I made the announcement this morning (Tuesday), I received nothing but positive feedback.”
If the weather doesn’t cooperate, graduation will be moved inside Anderson Gymnasium and students will receive four tickets each for their families. The decision will be made the morning of graduation.
Used to the unpredictability of an outdoor graduation, Campbell is hoping for the best and will “pray a lot between now and then.”
East and West Carter will host indoor ceremonies, with some restrictions in place. Both Carter County High Schools are providing six tickets to each graduate and the celebrations will take place in each school’s respective gymnasium.
Changing guidance and restrictions has lead to planning and re-planning for school districts.
“A lot of planning,” said Karen Tackett, West Carter High School’s principal, explaining that plans began with a more limited ceremony on the football field before evolving into the current plans for Saturday, June 29, at 10 a.m.
“We are full speed ahead, rain or shine,” said Kelley Moore, East Carter High School’s principal.
Moore explained current plans weren’t in place until a few weeks ago when Gov. Andy Beshear began lifting restrictions and capacity limits. The district took the guidance, current restrictions and Carter County’s low spread numbers into consideration while planning the seniors’ final moments of high school. East Carter will celebrate together on Friday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m.
Raceland-Worthington will be inside its gymnasium with each of the 80 graduates receiving 14 tickets. The tickets are non-transferrable and each graduate must submit a guest list prior to graduation, said Tom Collins, Raceland-Worthington High School’s principal.
The Rams will conclude their high school experience at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27.
Local students may be having a relatively normal graduation, but the school year has been anything but average. On Tuesday, Boyd County’s seniors were together for the first time all year as they began graduation practice, said Holbrook.
Final events such as prom and graduation are about closure, said Collins. He added that the Class of 2021 and 2020 both lost out in different ways. Last year’s seniors were robbed of a prom and graduation, but had three-fourths of a normal year. The Class of 2021 had a completely abnormal senior year, but are able to enjoy prom and graduation.
Collins said it was eye-opening to see this year’s seniors enjoy those moments and lean into one another as they have smaller senior events.
“The kids took value in a Raceland-only prom ... and enjoyed each other,” he said.
“They are ready to move on,” said Collins, who tells his students “to look at every exit as a beginning, an entrance to a new opportunity, a bigger chapter.”
