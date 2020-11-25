HUNTINGTON The Huntington Museum of Art will celebrate the holidays and showcase area artist with the display “Art on a Limb.”
The exhibit of trees decorated with ornaments created by regional artists will continue on display through Jan. 3.
“Art on a Limb” showcases the work of artists in The Huntington Calligraphers’ Guild, Tri-Area Needle Arts, West Virginia Bead Society and the Western Weavers Guild of the West Virginia Basketmakers Association. The Palette Tree in HMA’s Virginia Van Zandt Great Hall features individual artist palettes, such as Paula Clendenin, Charles Jupiter Hamilton, Lee Ann Blevins and the late Chuck Ripper.
“The groups creating ornaments for ‘Art on a Limb’ have long relationships with the Huntington Museum of Art and take pride in the artworks they create to be displayed on the holiday trees throughout the Museum,” Cindy Dearborn, HMA education director, said. “We are grateful to them for their dedication to this exhibit.”
In addition to the artist-decorated holiday trees, HMA will present a glass creche by Roberto Moretti in the Decorative Arts Gallery. Also, interfaith books and symbols will be discussed in a December online episode of “Friends and Neighbors with Mr. George,” which features HMA Educator George Lanham.
To help with social distancing, the museum limits the number of attendees. Free online tickets are available at Eventbrite.com or hmoa.org, where visitors can click on the Admission Policy bar at the top of the home page.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.