IRONTON Belinda Brown is an admirer of Harriett Tubman.
“She’s one of my favorites. I’ve read 50,000 things about her. But doing research, I learned more,” Brown, of Ironton, said. “I didn’t know that she was a suffragette, she fought for women’s right to vote. She was a veteran. She was the first woman to lead an expedition and be a spy in the Union Army. She led so many people to freedom, she is just an inspiration.”
Tubman is just one of the historical figures that will come to life during Ohio University Southern’s first Culture and Heritage Festival, scheduled for June 17 and part of the Appalachian Freedom Heritage Tourism Initiative, which celebrates the history of the Underground Railroad in Appalachian communities.
The event’s opening ceremonies will feature presentation of colors from Boy Scout Troop 106 at noon, followed by the National Anthem performed by the Ironton High School Varsity Singers and remarks from local leaders.
Music will begin at 12:30 p.m. with the Renee Stewart Band from southeast Ohio, followed by Robert Lomax at 1:30 p.m. and Honey Dipped at 2:30 p.m.
A theatrical performance, “Juneteenth: A Celebration of Historical Legacies” written and directed by Brown, will begin at 5 p.m. in the Bowman Auditorium. The performance features actors from the Tri-State and is a tribute to African Americans who have made contributions to our country.
“We’re bringing some inspiring characters to life,” Brown said. “Our whole goal is to educate, enlighten and inspire. The characters are African American, but everybody can see themselves in these people.”
In addition to well-known historical figures, local figures will be highlighted. “It’s not just people that you might’ve seen on TV, might’ve read in a book. That’s your neighbor up there, your cousin… If they can do it, you can, too,” she said. “We’re trying to put pride in our people and in our community, to inspire us to plant the seeds and let them grow.”
Juneteenth, celebrated June 19 each year, marks the country’s second Independence Day. Although Juneteenth has long been celebrated in the African-American community, the event remains largely unknown to most Americans. Annually, starting in June 2021, Ohio University celebrates Juneteenth with programming and activities.
