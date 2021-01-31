Ohio University Southern Associate Degree nursing students recently worked with a local health department to administer vaccinations to more than 325 residents age 75 and older as part of clinical rotations within the program.
According to an OUS press release, 10 students worked with the Lawrence County Health Department on Jan. 22 to inoculate patients at the South Point Board of Education offices.
“We are used to doing basic care in our clinical, but to be in the position of asking the questions, administering the shots, answering their questions and teaching what little information we knew was just really exciting, said student James Woods, of Ashland. “I, personally, probably saw at least 20-30 people, and my classmates the same. It felt like we were able to provide a little pice of relief to the people who came in.”
Clinical instructor Beth Barnett called it a “great experience.”
“They were able to provide education about the vaccine and how to follow up for the second vaccination in 21 days,” Barnett said.
Mashawna Hamilton, Associate Director of Nursing at OUS, said the students will have additional opportunities to assist with vaccinations as the health department receives new shipments of vaccines and clinics are planned, according to the press release.
OUS’s Associate Degree nursing program is a two-year selective admissions program. Visit https://www.ohio.edu/southern/associate-nursing to learn more.