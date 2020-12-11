IRONTON Several Northeast Kentucky students were on the list of Ohio University Southern summer and fall 2020 graduates.
They include:
• Ashland: Michelle Lee Bowling, Kayty Nikol Graham, Delaney Jade Lauhon, Rachel Marie Oney, Carlie Brooke Remy and Anna Faye Thomas.
• Catlettsburg: Joyce Kay Cumpston, Cassandra Horn, Sarah Renee Shavers and Sommer Michelle Workman.
• Flatwoods: Courtney Gayle Gibson, Hannah Elizabeth Hankins, Bentley Christopher Meade, Kayla Ann Smith and Amanda Lea Young*.
• Grayson: Kristin Jade Gilbert and Jason Evan Guthrie.
• Greenup: Kirstie Ann Abrams and Felicia Dawn Broughton.
• Louisa: Savannah Raye Cyrus.
• Olive Hill: Alicia B. Staniford.
• Rush: Raegan Noel LeMaster.
• Russell: Tyler Khan and Nicholas A. Pennington.
During the summer and fall semesters, 93 students earned credentials — 56 associate degrees, 38 bachelor’s degrees and two master’s degrees.
In addition, 13 students were named Outstanding Graduates. Outstanding Graduates are nominated by faculty members and must demonstrate academic accomplishments and participation in university activities and community service. This year’s Outstanding Graduates are denoted with an asterisk.
To view the full program or watch the graduated recognition video, visit https://www.ohio.edu/southern/current-students/graduation.