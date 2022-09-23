ASHLAND Three sets of parents haven’t been able to shake the visual of a longtime instructor throwing, pushing and restraining their children at a local day care facility seven months ago.
“You have those moments when you look at your child, and you see the video while you’re looking at your child; or it’s late at night and your son comes in to snuggle with you on the couch and you put your arms around him and the only thing you can think is, I couldn’t protect you that day,” said John Mulvaney. “That’s the most heartbreaking thing.”
Rosemary Gehringer is facing three counts of harassment-physical contact (no injury), which is a misdemeanor, stemming from an incident that occurred on Feb. 18, 2022, at South Ashland Resource Center. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28, in Boyd County. The victims were two 3-year-old males and a 4-year-old female.
An audio-less video captured the nearly hour-long incident, during which Gehringer is alone in supervising about 10 children. The video is not yet public record, according to Boyd County Attorney Phil Hedrick. If the case proceeds to a trial, that could change.
According to a Child Protective Services substantiated investigation notification letter — sent to families via the Cabinet for Health and Family Services — “throughout the video, Mrs. Gehringer is seen multiple times grabbing the children by their arms and legs. In the video, Mrs. Gehringer would pull the children toward her or would pull them to the floor. Mrs. Gehringer is seen pushing the children down to the floor by their bodies and heads. Mrs. Gehringer is seen grabbing the children by the arms or shoulders and throwing them to the floor. Mrs. Gehringer is seen restraining a child multiple times, restricting him from moving.”
Ashland Independent Schools immediately suspended Gehringer and accepted her retirement on Feb. 25. According to Ashland Schools Superintendent Sean Howard, Gehringer was employed at the child care center since 2003. Prior to that, she was at Charles Russell Elementary.
John and Jessica Mulvaney, Jackie and Sashia Brewer, and Ciera Caudill are not satisfied with the court system or the school system. They think Gehringer should face the initial suggested charge — third-degree criminal abuse (while still a misdemeanor, it’s more serious). They also think she should’ve been fired.
Howard said, upon seeing the video, his “No. 1 concern was to never let her set foot in that classroom again. She was never going back into any classroom.”
Heeding the advice of the school board’s legal team, Howard accepted Gehringer’s letter of retirement rather than terminating her.
This did not sit well with the families.
“She was allowed to resign and walk out the door, and it feels like it’s swept under the rug and swept away,” John Mulvaney said.
As to Howard’s reasoning, citing the board’s legal team, Mulvaney said the following: “To me it’s a matter of morals, not a matter of legality. We’re talking about a video that exists that has more than 35 minutes of our children being abused by a woman. This is a cut-and-dried situation.”
A Cabinet for Health and Family Services report indicated a school-submitted plan of correction, which included termination on Feb. 26.
The day care director, according to Jessica Mulvaney, was also under the impression that Gehringer was terminated.
Jackie Brewer, upon hearing from Howard that she was “suspended and would not be back,” assumed that meant termination.
Brewer said he learned of her retirement about a month later. The Mulvaneys found out in early April.
The families said they weren’t made aware of the incident until a few days later — following a three-day weekend to observe President’s Day. Each of them were told by the resource center to call Howard, who said he did everything by the book — contacting Ashland Police, CPS, the board’s attorney, and then informing the families.
Hedrick said it was submitted to him as a third-degree criminal abuse charge, however, one of the elements is “causing serious injury.”
“The facts as known did not satisfy criminal abuse in the third degree,” Hedrick said.
The families vehemently disagreed, due to the time that elapsed between the incident and when the school made them aware.
“Five days to a 3-year-old … I can’t ask him the right questions over the course of five days,” John Mulvaney said. “I can’t check all his spots for bruises. We don’t know in that time period what to do, because we don’t have any idea that anything happened.”
The Mulvaneys did acknowledge that their son said it was a “bad day,” and that he said Mrs. Gehringer put him on his mat “too hard,” but, as John noted, “he’s 3, so I don’t know what’s an exaggeration or what’s real. … Then I saw the video, and it’s 100% real.”
The Brewers’ son is non-verbal, said his parents.
At the May 13 arraignment, Gehringer pleaded not guilty. Her attorney, Michael “Frenchie” Curtis, asked for an extension to review further information prior to a scheduled pre-trial conference on June 22. The Daily Independent sought comment from Curtis. He did not return the call as of press time.
Jackie Brewer said he received an email from the prosecution on June 20 stating the pre-trial is likely to be continued based on new medical records provided by Gehringer’s defense indicating she had an apparent mental health issue.
“We later found out that she was seeking a mental health evaluation,” Brewer said.
The state provides mental health evaluators for parties involved in a felony case, but not in a misdemeanor case.
The families are hoping the case proceeds to a trial, and that the video will be admitted into court as evidence.
“The 28th holds uncertainty for us,” John Mulvaney said. “We don’t know what her doctor is going to say. We don’t know if the video of our children’s abuse is ever going to be admitted into court or used in discovery because we don’t know that there’ll be a trial.”
“Our children deserve justice. It’s been a long and painful seven months,” Caudill posted on Facebook on Sept. 6.
Another employee, who was in a meeting but also glancing at surveillance cameras periodically, told CPS investigators that “something told me to look at the cameras … I turn around to look at the cameras and I saw Rosemary throw Child Two onto his sleeping mat.”
“Child Two” is the Mulvaneys’ son. Ultimately, she saw enough to retrieve him from the room.
However, the incident went on for another 15-20 minutes, with the Brewers’ son being the focal point during the class’s “quiet time.”
“She used fear and aggression to try to make all the kids comply instead of using her training,” Jackie Brewer said. Sashia, his wife, estimated 20-25 instances of physical contact between Gehringer and their son over the course of an hour.
The Mulvaneys are both teachers.
“One of the most frustrating things for me and my wife is the No. 1 goal, aside from education, is to keep our kids physically, mentally and emotionally as safe as possible,” said John Mulvaney. “Otherwise, you can’t teach them. … We have a responsibility of, if I lose my cool, I need to leave the room and have someone cover for me, and not go back to that situation with the child.”
The Mulvaneys’ son and Brewers’ son still attend South Ashland Resource Center because, overall, it’s been a good environment for them, they said. Jessica said Gehringer had complained to her about her son’s behavior before, though.
“Obviously she was a bad egg … miraculously, (her son) is very well-behaved now,” Jessica said with intentional sarcasm.
Caudill’s daughter attends a different school in the Ashland system.
John Mulvaney said the pain from this incident will never dissipate.
“I’m sure we all have lasting trauma knowing our No. 1 job is to protect our kids,” he said. “Even though it was out of our hands, we trusted other people to take care of our kids and protect them. They failed at that. Then they failed to hold the people accountable that should be held accountable.
“An apology without a termination feels like an apology that holds no weight,” he continued. “A court proceeding that holds no admission of that video seems like it has no weight.”
“I don’t care how cliche it sounds,” Jackie Brewer added. “We just want any kind of justice for our kids.”
