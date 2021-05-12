When Alan Osuch collapsed at the 8.5-mile marker of a half-marathon on May 1 in Myrtle Beach, the rest of his running family accompanying him on the venture wasn’t immediately aware.
Once word got around, concern mounted for the health of the beloved Osuch, whose name has been attached to area running events for years.
Cindi Burck Alsobrook emailed The Daily Independent in search of Osuch on Monday, May 3. Alsobrook had administered CPR on Osuch after he tumbled to the ground in front of her and her friend during the race. By Wednesday, she discovered he was in a room at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
“Found him! He made it! Holy cow! This dude’s clearly tough as nails,” Alsobrook said in an email.
The 71-year-old Ashland man is out of the hospital, his wife, Pam, announced on Facebook on Tuesday.
“I’m so thankful he’s alive, discharged and improving,” she posted on Facebook.
The Osuches will stay in Myrtle Beach a few more days to give Alan more time to regain strength, Pam posted, and to tolerate the drive home better.
Jenny Bayes, a close friend who genuinely views the Osuches as family, said Monday that Alan Osuch was doing great with his pacemaker and defibrillator, but medical staff was working diligently to get his pain under control.
Bayes, Leah Wheeler and Scott Crum organized a run this past Saturday in Russell to recognize Osuch. Even with short notice, nearly 50 people showed up to wish Osuch well in his recovery — and, to signify that, they ran, of course. Some ran a mile, some logged 3.1 (a 5K) and others went longer.
Bayes FaceTimed the Osuches with everybody gathered around the phone as much as possible, and Alan was “completely overwhelmed” as a result, she said.
Bayes and her friends baked biscuits — which Alan, who is originally from Connecticut, claims he won’t eat — and they had those ready for both consumption and for Alan to lay eyes on, and get a good laugh about.
Alan and Pam Osuch are known for organizing races throughout the area. They’re funny together, Bayes said. She gets a kick out of them, but more than that, she admires them.
“Generous, kind, caring, compassionate, they have a lot of empathy for people,” Bayes listed positive qualities possessed by the pair. “When we do all the races, they don’t keep any of the money. All of the money goes to charity. They’ve done so much for everybody else, so we are offering to help them any way we can, even though they’re 802 miles away right now.”
About a dozen folks from the area were at Myrtle Beach when Osuch had his episode. They’re all thankful he pulled through and is progressing, Bayes said.
Bayes started running back in 2017. She’s inspired by the Osuches, and she’s ready to see them return to Ashland.
As for Osuch, it wasn’t his first serious hospitalization. Back in 2007, he had five major artery blockages that required stents. He entered his first race in 2008 — the Summer Motion 10K.
He’s been a staple of the local running community ever since.
(606) 326-2664 |