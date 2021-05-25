According to multiple Cincinnati-area media outlets, OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) proposed fines totaling $192,510 against a pair of contractors involved in a power plant collapse that killed two northeastern Kentucky men on Dec. 9.
Jamie Fitzgerald, of Ashland, and Doug Gray, of Greenup, died in December at the site of the Killen power plant in Adams County, Ohio. Gray’s body was found days after the collapse. Fitzgerald’s body was discovered weeks later.
Adamo Demolition Co., based in Detroit, faces three new violations indicating the company failed to properly monitor the explosive demolition process, according to WCPO in Cincinnati. WCPO reported that OSHA proposed fines tallying $180,222 for the violations in addition to a $1,502 fine proposed in February for a paperwork violation.
According to a press release from a Cincinnati-based OSHA area director, the “tragedy could have been prevented if the employer protected their workers with proper planning, training and appropriate personal protective equipment and by complying with OSHA standards.”
SCM Engineer Demoltion Inc., based in East China, Michigan, also faces three new violations stemming from the collapse.
OSHA indicated Adamo and SCM Engineer did not monitor the site for potential hazards and failed to remove workers from hazardous areas, according to WCPO.
Adamo released a statement in response to OSHA’s release:
“Adamo does not agree with the citations and has contested that there was a violation and will be communicating with OSHA regarding an informal resolution of the citations. We do not believe it is appropriate for anyone to discuss the citations while that process is proceeding.”
Fitzgerald was 47 at the time of his death. He was engaged and had three children.
Gray was 42. He was engaged and had five children.