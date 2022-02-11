FILE - In this Jan. 9, 1989 file photo, Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche clenches his fist as he is carried from the field on the shoulders of his players after their 21-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills for the AFC Championship game in Cincinnati , Ohio. Sam Wyche, who pushed the boundaries as an offensive innovator with the Cincinnati Bengals and challenged the NFL‚Äôs protocols along the way, has died, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. He was 74. (AP Photo/Rob Burns, File)