The Super Bowl buzz in Cincinnati and its expanding market area is a big change from the doldrums of a 2-14 season just two seasons ago.
Cincinnati’s victory in the modern-day classic with the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 15 ended the longest playoff drought in all four U.S. major sports, giving the Bengals their first playoff victory in 31 years. A look at national media tells you Bengals Who Dey mania has now gone nationwide.
The early footprints that may have led to Bengals hysteria started in 1963 when Cleveland Browns coach Paul Brown was fired by Art Modell, who bought the Browns in 1961. The highly respected Brown was courted by some to be the next NFL commissioner. Brown had already won seven championships (four in the AAFC, and three in the NFL), led Ohio State University to a share (with Georgia) of its first national championship in 1942, won seven state high school football state championships and four high school national championships.
Just like many college players, Brown left his dream coaching job at OSU and joined the military during World War II. He coached a navy team near Chicago and hired a 16-year coach and teacher from Paris High School, Blanton Collier, who had also joined the Navy. The Kentucky native later was hired by Brown as an assistant coach for Cleveland. At one point during all of Cleveland’s success, Brown wanted to coach again at OSU. College football was still more popular than the NFL and some OSU fans and board members wanted Brown back — and some were still upset that Brown went to Cleveland after the war ended.
Brown is often referred to as the founder, or co-founder, of the Browns, but he was hired by Browns founder Arthur B. “Mickey” McBride. Part of Brown's contract included 6% ownership of the team. The fired Brown was still accepting his contractual salary from the Browns, and wasn't interested in being commissioner. He was said then to go golfing more in Ohio than anyone besides Jack Nicklaus. But after a bit of that, Brown yearned to be back in football.
In 1963, Brown expressed interest in starting a team in Cincinnati or Columbus. Cincinnatians were excited because Cincinnati hadn't hosted any NFL games since the Portsmouth Spartans occasionally played home games in the Queen City between 1928-34.
Brown's son, current Bengals owner Mike Brown, did a study on possible cities for another AFL team. Paul Brown decided on Cincinnati because, in 1965, Hamilton County government, City of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Reds agreed on plans to build a multi-purpose stadium, which opened as Riverfront Stadium in 1970.
In 1965, Ohio Lt. Gov. James Rhodes and Paul Brown, met with AFL officials pitching Cincinnati as an expansion city. On May 23, 1967, the Bengals were established and became the AFL's 10th and last team, and began play in 1968. Rhodes later became Ohio's governor and his tenure of 5,480 days is still tied for fourth-longest tenure of governor in post Constitutional U.S. history. The James Rhodes Appalachian Highway runs through Rhodes’ home county of Jackson, and the town Bengals superstar Joe Burrow made famous (Athens) on its span from Cincinnati to Belpre, Ohio.
Bengals superstar Burrow has a couple of prominent things in common with Paul Brown. They were high school star quarterbacks in Ohio and went to Ohio State University to play quarterback before transferring. Brown transferred to Miami University, and Burrow won a national championship and Heisman Trophy after leaving Columbus for LSU.
Early Bengals QB Greg Cook was also an outstanding Ohio high school QB in Dayton. He also played in state at the University of Cincinnati. Mike Brown was a quarterback for Dartmouth College and an Ohio prep star. He started out as a fullback for Shaker Heights High School before moving to quarterback.
Another star QB was Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. Taylor passed for 1,950 yards as a senior at Norman High School, but his hometown Oklahoma Sooners, where his father played, didn't sign him.
Taylor made a recruiting visit to Marshall University but decided to play for Wake Forest, and later transferred to Butler Community College in Kansas, before playing two years for the University of Nebraska, where he was 2006 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
Zac's little brother, Press Taylor, was a junior college quarterback and had offers to finish his college career at the University of Louisville and Marshall University. He chose Marshall but didn't play much and is listed as a Marshall letterman. Press is an assistant coach for the Indianapolis Colts. Perhaps the best athlete in the Taylor family is Zac's sister, Kathleen Taylor, who was undefeated as a Special Olympics swimmer in Oklahoma for over an amazing quarter of a century.
When the Bengals began play in 1968, there had only been two Super Bowls, and the first one was actually called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game.
The Bengals’ first player, QB John Stofa, signed on in December 1967. Stofa was undrafted out of the University of Buffalo but had valuable playing time in 1966 and 1967 with the expansion team Miami Dolphins. Stofa also had a catchy license plate — “1st BNGL.”
In 1968 and 1969, the Bengals were in the AFL West Division. After losing 29-13 in San Diego to the Chargers in the first game in franchise history, the Bengals won their second game, in christening their first game in Riverfront Stadium on Sept. 15, 1968. Stofa threw the first TD pass in Bengals history, a 58-yard touchdown pass to Bob Trumpy in that first win, 24-10 over Denver. The Bengals went 3-11 and Stofa returned to to the Dolphins in 1969.
That inaugural year, Paul Robinson was a candidate for AFL Rookie of the Year after rushing for 1,023 yards in the then-shorter 14-game NFL season. Cook took over at QB in 1969, and got to continue playing on a familiar field since the Bengals’ home games their first two years were played at the University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium. Cook had a shortened career with the Bengals because of a recurring torn rotator cuff injury that was difficult to diagnose and treat then. Surgery advances were developed and decades later a surgery saved the career of Drew Brees who had sustained a similar injury. In 1969, Cook was the fifth overall pick in the AFL draft and the AFL Rookie of the Year.
Legendary Bill Walsh was an assistant coach for the Bengals the first eight years before winning three Super Bowls as coach of the San Francisco 49ers, two which bring back exciting but also disappointing memories for Bengals fans. In Cincinnati, Walsh developed what became known as the West Coast Offense. It was very suitable to the type of ability Carter had as QB. Walsh called Paul Brown “the father of modern offense.”
Future Bengals head coach Sam Wyche was a backup QB for the Bengals first three seasons, and started three games each year in 1968, 1969 and 1970. In Cincinnati's first NFL year in 1970, the Bengals became part of the AFC Central Division. The Battle for Ohio kicked off with the Bengals beating the Browns in their first ever face-off, 31-24, in a preseason teaser at Riverfront Stadium on Aug. 29, 1970.
Cincinnati lost in its first regular season contest against the Browns in Cleveland Municipal Stadium on Oct. 11, 1970 in a tight game, 30-27. On Nov. 15, in front of 60.000 fans, the Bengals slipped past the Browns in Riverfront Stadium, 14-10.
Collier retired as head coach of the Browns after the 1970 season. Brown wouldn't shake hands with him at the first game in Cleveland. Collier, from Millersburg, was a talented player for Paris High School and Georgetown College, along with being an assistant coach for the Browns, Kentucky Wildcats, and head coach of the Wildcats after Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant left UK. Collier's daughter, Kay Collier, married a man from Ashland. Collier succeeded Brown as head coach of the Browns and coached Cleveland to their last NFL championship in 1964.
In just their third season, the Bengals had an 8-6 regular season record and were crowned AFC Central Division Champions. They lost in the first round of the playoffs in Baltimore to the Colts, 17-0.
Fifty-two years later, the Bengals are playing in their third Super Bowl — against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The game will air on NBC with announcers Al Michaels and former Bengal All-Pro receiver Cris Collinsworth, nephew of longtime Ashland resident William “Tim” Collinsworth.
Cincinnati will try to capture its first Lombardi Trophy.