An ordinance regulating the size of gatherings was proposed during the November Fiscal Court Meeting in Greenup County. The ordinance, submitted by Chris Crum, Director of the Greenup County Health Department, will allow the Greenup County Fiscal Court to grant authority to the county health department to restrict mass gatherings and any special events that may pose a threat to the public health of the county.
Exceptions on the ordinance are religious gatherings and First Amendment gatherings. The proposed ordinance had its first reading, and will have a second reading and vote in December.
“The goal of the ordinance is to give us a little more enforcement ability when it comes to mass gatherings,” Crum said. “When we are having this huge surge in COVID-19 cases, and someone decides to have a concert, for instance, the health department can tell them that they can’t have it.”
Crum said the health department has the authority under state and local mandates, but it has no way to enforce it. Under the new ordinance, however, enforcement would be administered by the health department, the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office, the State Police and local city police as needed.
Crum said there is nothing in the ordinance that would state such activities were illegal, but with the ordinance in place, law enforcement officers could order violators to leave the gathering.
“We don’t want to infringe on any city’s ability to enforce their laws,” Crum said. “But with the ordinance we will be able to enforce it in unincorporated areas.”
Crum said during the Halloween season there was a concert with upwards of 1,000 people, and when the local city officials called and asked what could be done, he told them he could tell them that they couldn’t have the gathering, but that did not mean they would stop.
“A lot of these things are recommendations,” Crum said. “The only thing that has stood up as far as orders are the mask mandates by the governor’s orders. And until we get all of that through the court system about the governor’s executive orders, there is a lack of enforcement.”
The new ordinance, if passed, will require anyone seeking to have a special event or a mass gathering to apply to the health department for a permit to do so. Filing for a permit is completely free of charge, but will need to be submitted at least one week in advance of the date of the gathering. Mass gatherings are defined as any special event or gathering that exceeds 50 participants. Establishments already permitted by federal, state or local statute would not fall under the authority of the proposed ordinance.
Greenup County Attorney Mike Wilson said violations of the ordinance, if passed, could be accompanied by a fine of up to $200, depending upon the nature of the violation. But the amount of the fine would need to be voted on by the Greenup County Fiscal Court.
“If we know about these events in advance then we can prepare for them,” Crum said. “We like to be as helpful and responsive as possible, and still maintain public safety, which is why we only ask for a week’s notice. People invest a lot of time and money in some of these events. And we wouldn’t want them to do that, and then at the last minute have us tell them they can’t have the event.”
Crum said that he wanted to let people know that the proposed ordinance isn’t an “everyday” mandate.
“This is would only be in effect during emergency health situations,” Crum said. “Only when the federal, state or local governments decide there is a threat to the public health would this go into effect.”