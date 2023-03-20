MOREHEAD Rowan County High School junior Carlee Krueger won first place in the Morehead Optimist Club’s essay contest with the theme of “Who is an Everyday Hero that Brings Out the Optimism in You?”
“Carlee did a wonderful job of articulating this year’s theme. She expressed herself well through the essay and deserved the honor of first place,” Club President Bill Redwine said.
Krueger received a gold medallion and a check for $250. Her essay will advance to the KYWV District Essay Contest to compete for a $2,500 scholarship from Optimist International.
Second-place finisher Mia Carver, a sophomore, received a silver medallion and a check for $125.
RCSHS senior Reagan Hatton and sophomore Jera Henderson finished tied for third and were rewarded with bronze medallions and checks for $50 each.
The Optimist Club of Morehead has participates in the Optimist Essay Contest for years and has been active in the community since 1964. Other programs and service projects that the Club is involved in include Morehead T-ball, RCSHS Theatre, a community Easter Egg Hunt, scholarships for Rowan County students, and funding of a variety of other programs and sports through their operations at Cave Run Bingo.