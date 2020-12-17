One item on Tuesday’s Boyd County Fiscal Court Meeting could lead to some massive events in the county, according to Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney.
The county commission approved the BCG Land Agreement, which involves a piece of property on Addington Road — the old horsetrack originally created by Larry Addington.
“It’s a beautiful piece of property,” Chaney said. “The intent is to use it for entertainment.”
Chaney said the agreement entails the county having to maintain the facility, including grass-cutting and taking care of a gravel road. The county would not host events; that responsibility would likely fall on the shoulders of the Paramount Arts Center. Capacity for concerts would be in the tens of thousands.
“It will create an opportunity to drive an incredible amount of people to our area to spend money here,” Chaney said.
“This is huge,” added commissioner Keith Watts, who said he’s spoken with WTCR and iHeartRadio about concert possibilities there.
The commission also approved the purchase of a building for the Boyd County Detention Center. Cost is $145,000, which the fiscal court will pay and then receive back in payments from the jailer.
The building will be designated for ankle-monitoring program usage. There are about 32 people on ankle monitoring now, according to Jailer Bill Hensley. The program involves drug-testing, weekly checks and reviews, a process Hensley and staff will be able to remove from the jail lobby with the purchase of this building.
The home incarceration program will ultimately handle the cost of this, Hensley said.
Chaney noted the savings the jail has helped the county accumulate, though, with the community work program.
“It’s saved taxpayer money ($200,000, he says) and has changed lives,” Chaney said. “With that, we’ve already bought and paid for this building, in my opinion.”
The commission also voted on a resolution that would place Boyd County into agreement with the commonwealth of Kentucky if the state amended the gas tax — Kentucky ranks 34th in gas tax now, Chaney said. If the commission voted for the resolution, that means Boyd County would support trying to pursue increasing the gas tax in Kentucky. Commissioner Larry Brown voted yes, voicing his thoughts that it would benefit the county greatly in terms of getting funding back into the county. However, Watts or commissioner Randy Stapleton would not offer a second, so the motion died.
The following approvals were other items of note from Tuesday’s meeting:
• Michelle Culp as Alcohol Administrator (a full-time position)
• Resolution entering into agreement with Kentucky, Transportation Cabinet and DOH to resurface county roads
• Two members (Bobby Touchton and Tim Burton) to the Boyd County Public Library board
• American Legal Codification
• Surplus 100 chairs for sale from the Boyd County Convention and Arts Center
• 2021 holiday calendar
• Rick Potter appointed to the Cannonsburg Fire Department board
• Camisa Court added into the County Road System
