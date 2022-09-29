ASHLAND While big ideas were floated on what to do with opioid settlement monies in Kentucky at a Tuesday listening session in Ashland, there's still more work to do moving forward as the Commonwealth sees the first dollars roll in.
Kentucky is set to receive $478 million out of $21 billion the states received in a class action lawsuit filed by 3,000 governments against the "Big Three" distributors that are accused of pumping pills into vulnerable communities and getting folks hooked on painkillers.
Half is going to be spent by the state, while the other 50% will be divided among the counties and cities. That chalks up to $2 million per county for 15 years, or about $133,333 per year, per county.
The Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission will be taking proposals from communities to figure out where the money goes.
Brittany Herrington, who is in long-term recovery from painkiller addiction and works as a peer support specialist for Pathways, said Tuesday's town hall was a start.
"I think it went amazing, and I think we should have a yearly town hall in each county mandated to hear about ideas for this money," Herrington said. "One of the takeaways the commission had for us is they need to know if this money is not being spent properly."
She said needs in communities vary as much as individuals.
"What we might need in Boyd County is going to be different in Greenup County," she said. "That's why each community and each fiscal court should host a town hall to see what the need is in their community."
Ashland City Commissioner Josh Blanton said issues of addiction and recovery are near and dear to his heart, having had close family members go through it.
"I think from what I heard is the Narcan is a huge need," he said. "People can't recover if they're dead. But I also think what we're hearing is there needs to be a change in how we address people who suffer from addiction.
"They need to be treated like people," Blanton continued. "They're still human beings and we need to hear from them and hear what their needs are."
Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley, who attended the meeting, said her office always tries to use rehab as an option where appropriate.
"We can't arrest ourselves out of this problem, so we always try to use that as an option," she said. "I'm cautiously optimistic, because unfortunately we can offer every tool and every opportunity, but they have to decide if they want to make the change."
Neighboring states are also seeing dollars roll in — Ohio is receiving $808 million in its portion of the settlement, while West Virginia has reached a separate settlement to the tune $400 million, making it the state with the highest per-capita amount of settlement money in the nation.
Unfortunately, Huntington and Cabell County were left out of that settlement after losing its case for $2.5 billion over the next 15 years. U.S. District Court Judge David A. Faber ruled against the city and county — ground zero for the opioid epidemic — in July.
That ruling issued by the 79-year-old judge — appointed more than 30 years ago by George H.W. Bush — is currently being appealed.
The settlement is the second-biggest class action settlement in U.S. history.
The tobacco settlements in the 1990s amounted to around $200 billion — about a tenth of what big pharma has tossed to the millions who have suffered from opioid addiction.
