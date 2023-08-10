ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission heard highlights Thursday pertaining to area tourism and authorized the distribution of funds that will combat the opioid epidemic.
During public participation, the commission heard from an at times emotional Brandy Clark, Executive Director of the Ashland Tourism and Convention Commission.
Clark choked up a handful of times as she reported a 32.4% increase in direct visitor spending in the area.
"I'll try not to be emotional, but we are so grateful for the support you guys have given us. It's overwhelming," Clark said. "The chief calls us to make sure we have what we need; Engineering checks on us; the parks department checks on us."
Clark said Gov. Andy Beshear announced economic impact numbers for Kentucky tourism for 2022 on Tuesday.
"The state saw a record setting $12.9 billion in direct visitor spending; We played a huge role in that," Clark said.
Clark added tourism surged throughout Boyd County, creating 1,109 jobs, a resulting $13.1 million in labor income and a total of $155.21 million in direct visitor spending.
In Boyd County's tourism region, divided into 15 counties, Clark said Boyd County, the sixth smallest in the state in size comparison, "stands out as frontrunner."
"We've positioned ourselves as an epicenter of tourism in eastern Kentucky. We lead the region in all of it. It's overwhelming," Clark said.
The commission also signed off on the distribution of national prescription opioid litigation funds to five area agencies, organizations and businesses.
The breakdown of funds is as follows: Ramey-Estep is set to receive $78,148, Ashland Police Department with $8,500, Hillcrest/Bruce Mission with $199,036, Shelter of Hope with $99,868 and My Town TV with $50,000.
Commissioner Amanda Clark said, "Thanks to the city staff that worked through proposals and gave us recommendations. and thank you, Mr. (City Manager Mike) Graese for putting all those together in front of us so that we could come up with this plan."
Clark continued, "Putting these monies into the hands of people who know what to do with them and how to do it, is the best we can do. I'm really excited to see what you do with those."
Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs said she enjoyed all the good news.
The remainder of the meeting consisted of little to no discussions of ordinances and purchase approvals, making for a rather quick and efficient meeting.
Here are a few other highlights:
• Mayor Matt Perkins issued a dedication of the meeting to the late Don Maxwell, a former commissioner and city employee.
Perkins said Maxwell worked until his 80s. "The man never stopped."
"He was truly a dedicated public servant in every respect. I'm proud to call him a friend. I'm going to miss him and I know everybody on this commission and our city as a whole will miss him. We send our condolences to his family and friends," Perkins said.
• Graese reported the parks department was able to redo the surface area in Central Park that had been closed the majority of the summer after a falling tree damaged the area.
The splash-pad surface was also recently rehabbed, making the area "much safer," Graese said.
• A first reading of an ordinance to amend the zoning map to reclassify property located at 2701 Carter Ave. and four adjacent lots along 27th Street from Carter Avenue to the alley from multi/single-family residential to general business. The first reading was OK'ed by commissioners.
• Commissioners approved an agreement between the city of Ashland and My Town TV for $12,000 over the course of the year in exchange for the recording, broadcasting and posting of commission meetings.
• Commissioners approved the first reading of an agreement between the city and BTI Contracting, Inc. for the placement and replacement of bituminous asphalt material for the next fiscal year's street paving program for $1,511,550.
• Commissioners voted to give Hillcrest/Bruce Mission $32,000 from the 2023 community development block grant for employment and education case management.
• The commission committed an additional $1.2 million in matching funds from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for the Winchester Avenue streetscape project.
