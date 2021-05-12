Dr. Danny Bentley, best known to the state and country at large as the State Representative for District 98 (Greenup County and parts of Boyd County) in Kentucky, was known for being an educator and an advocate for his students long before joining the state legislature.
In fact, Bentley, who will retire from teaching this year after 31 years, has always encouraged his students and fostered in them the belief that they could do and become more. And the list of students who have proven their faith in his words is extensive.
“I’ve always told my students that our brains are as good as anyone else’s,” Bentley said.
Raised in South Shore, Bentley took his own advice long before he offered it to others. After graduating from McKell High School, Bentley attended Eastern Kentucky University for pre-med in 1968 on an academic scholarship.
While there, Bentley encountered something that was instrumental in his own learning experience. “It was interesting because the professor teaching microbiology made me take a full two years of biology classes before he would let me take microbiology,” Bentley said. “And that put me in the position of having more biology than a Biology Major.”
The additional background would serve to form a solid foundation for his future.
Bentley later transferred to the University of Kentucky and earned a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy in 1973, then returned to school in 1986 to earn his Doctorate in Pharmacy in 1990.
At around that same time, Bentley said Bill Dingess, the Dean at Ohio University Southern, was having difficulty with the Nursing Program, due to the recent death of the professor who had a PhD in Biology.
Dingess asked for Bentley’s transcripts and he was approved to teach microbiology and help keep the nursing program going. Given his own educational background, Bentley was also approved to teach anatomy and physiology as well as human biology and psychopharmacology (which dealt with street drugs).
During his career Bentley said one of his greatest rewards was encountering his former students engaged in their chosen professions.
One encounter he said was at St. Mary’s hospital when he was scheduled for an MRI. Because Bentley is somewhat claustrophobic, he was put “half-way asleep,” he said.
To his surprise, and gratification, the nurse anesthetist was a former student. Bentley laughed at the memory and said he believed that was the way it ought to be.
In addition to running his pharmacy during the day and teaching at night, Bentley also thought it was important to educate the general population
Back in the early ‘80’s when there was the first threat of HIV and Aids, Bentley and Dr. Duffy decided to put together a class about it, which they taught on Saturdays.
Bentley said he and Duffy invited everyone to the class to educate them and eliminate the fear of the diseases.
“I still remember those Saturdays,” Bentley said. “We’d go in with a couple of dozen donuts and people would sit all day Saturday and listen to it. And we feel like we did a service for the community by doing that.”
Memories such as that joint class and field trips to places such as Gettysburg make for wonderful things to reflect upon, Bentley said. But the best memories, he said, are of the students themselves and their stories and motivations.
Most have the desire and the ability but might lack encouragement from the right sources. “I have always told them that they can achieve what they want to achieve,” Bentley said.
The nurse anesthetist, for instance, was working at a carryout selling beer when Bentley offered just such encouragement, telling the young man he should use his brain for something more — and stressing the fact that he (Bentley) had faith in his ability to do so.
The list of those he has encouraged includes a wide range of professions from nurse practitioners to directors of multiple nursing homes.
“And that’s why I tell all of my students if you want it, it’s there.”
Though he will soon be turning over the college lectern to other educators, Bentley brings those skills and the knowledge to the state capital. Bentley serves on a wide array of committees including the Health & Family Services Committee. He also offers his extensive pharmacological knowledge to help write laws to combat the current drug epidemic. Perhaps the educator, retirement not withstanding, is still educating after all.