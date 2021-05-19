ASHLAND The Ashland Tennis Center Hall of Fame is a party of one: Julie Ditty Qualls. A surprised Julie Ditty Qualls, at that.
Jerry Groce, ATC’s general manager, and Janice Watson, president of the Greater Ashland Tennis Association, unveiled a wall dedicated to Qualls inside the ATC lobby following a brief reception outside at the top of the steps prior to the second day of the 16th Region Tennis Tournament on Tuesday.
Watson introduced Qualls by announcing a monstrous list of accolades, highlighting community contributions and then shocking her with the revelation that she’s the first member of the new Hall of Fame.
Qualls, 42, was emotional as she ascended the steps. She grabbed the microphone and expressed gratitude for the honor.
Josh Blanton, an Ashland city commissioner and the city’s mayor pro tempore, proclaimed May 18 Julie Ditty Qualls Day.
“When they said Hall of Fame, it was just like, whoa,” Qualls said. “This one’s really special. … It’s definitely humbling.”
A Russell graduate, Qualls started playing tennis at age 3. She reached No. 1 nationally in 14s (age) and claimed a trio of Kentucky high school singles titles. The left-hander became the first female from Vanderbilt to earn SEC Legend status.
Qualls racked up 38 USTA Pro Circuit championships, 29 of which were doubles crowns. She won 590 singles and doubles matches as a professional. She was ranked in the top 100 — as high as 89 — in singles and was, at her peak, 66th in doubles.
Qualls was a globe-trotting success, and once defeated Venus Williams.
Also a member of the Russell High School, Vanderbilt University, Kentucky Athletic and Southern Tennis Halls of Fame, Qualls has coached at Vanderbilt, Middle Tennessee and Louisville.
Qualls has derived the most joy out of coaching and teaching right here in Ashland, including providing free instruction to more than 150 boys and girls over four weeks at ATC in July 2019. She would’ve done it last year, too, had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I love seeing all the kids on the court and having fun,” Qualls said. “I’m just glad kids have a great place to play. There aren’t many indoor tennis centers around in small cities like this.”
Qualls pushed hard to be there on Tuesday afternoon. Less than 48 hours prior, she’d received chemotherapy treatment and underwent a three-hour-long procedure. Initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, she fought it and then it ultimately came back. It has been aggressive and metastatic.
Qualls gets chemo treatments three of every four weeks in Louisville.
Still, it’s common to see her being as active as possible, whether it be hiking or going to the baseball field to watch her stepson, Atreyu, play for the Russell-Flatwoods Little League Reds or the Russell Knights 10U team.
“I’m good,” she said. “I started my second cycle of treatments. … The procedure was not supposed to last that long, but they had to replace the port, and make a new incision and all that.”
Josh Qualls, her husband, has been “super supportive,” she said, and often helps her stay positive.
“A lot of it is just mentally like, telling myself to get up,” Julie Qualls said. “I’m the kind of person that likes to be doing something all the time. He’s been very helpful.”
Qualls had a great deal of fans in attendance on Tuesday. Among them were her parents, Jack and Juanita — as Blanton said, the Ditty family is synonymous with area tennis — and some members of the USTA, including USTA Kentucky Executive Director Jason Miller.
“We wouldn’t miss it,” Miller said. “Jerry reached out to me a couple weeks ago and said they were going to honor her. She’s such a special person and important member of the tennis community in Kentucky. … I consider Julie a friend of mine. She’s one of the best tennis players to ever play in the state, but she’s a better person. She’s a first-class person.”
Groce said he’s been wanting to create a Hall of Fame for several years now, and he wanted Qualls — who astoundingly began her high school tennis career as a second-grader — to be the first inductee.
“She’s the most fitting first member,” Groce said.
Watson announced the Ashland Tennis Center will start a Julie Ditty Qualls Scholarship. The first one will be given to a male and female region tennis player next year, Groce said.
Qualls, who enjoyed a 10-year pro career, simply hopes to inspire young area players to dream big and work hard.
“To me, it’s not about me,” Qualls said. “Hopefully it motivates them to know they can do whatever they want to do.”
