GRAYSON As many as 25 regional artists will participate in the show “All Art August” at the Grayson Gallery and Art Center, gallery director Dan Click said.
An opening reception will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, part of the monthly F!nal Fr!day art walk.
The exhibit will consist of all original works in a variety of media.
The free reception will include the presentation of awards at 7:30 p.m., including People’s Choice, awarded by popular vote; the GGAC board Choice; and the Brandon Click Memorial. Each winner will receive a $50 cash award and a blue ribbon.
Entertainment will be presented by the band Blue Sky, and Catering by Sheila Marie will provide refreshments and cold water.
“Visitors are encouraged to dress for the hot weather in the forecast for Friday,” Click said.
Blue Sky Telecom of Grayson will be the corporate sponsor.
“I’m extending a personal invitation to the gallery event to all local residents and businesses, especially those who have never been to the Grayson Gallery,” Click said. “It’s time to see what Grayson’s community arts space is all about.”
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.
For more information, email graysongallery@gmail.com and look for the Facebook page.