IRONTON The Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society on 6th Street in Ironton had an open house on Sunday, welcoming the community back and beginning its season. The museum is typically open throughout the summer on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. and draws back the curtains on the window of history for area residents. The museum had not been able to welcome visitors due to COVID-19, but now they are “Open for Business.”
For the price of a free admission, everyone is welcome to come in and enjoy what the museum has to offer.
For the open house this year, the museum focused on the many veterans of Lawrence County who have served in the military. The entire region is known for its military service, with many families having a tradition of such, but sometimes veterans’ memories are lost. One such case is that of Captain Dean Gilfillan, and was recently brought to light by a “find” in the museum’s storage facility.
“We found a Purple Heart at our warehouse in a box of pictures, “ Nicole Cox said. Cox is the person responsible for putting together the remembrance of veterans at the museum.
The Captain’s name was on the back of the medal given to those wounded in combat, and Cox immediately began to attempt tracking down Gilfillan’s family.
“I recognized the name and I was so excited,” Cox said. “It was just like finding a diamond. And I thought that when we had our opening we would display the medal. Then from there it grew into a remembrance of all veterans from Lawrence County.”
Cox also put together a book listing county veterans from World War I forward. “And there were almost 3,000 soldiers from Lawrence County who fought in the Civil War,” she said.
Captain Gilfillan was born in 1890 and served in World War I. He had prominent family members in the area, Cox said, but he had no children. Now, sadly, there is no one left to whom the medal can be passed down.
“But we will keep his memory going since he has no family left,” she said.
The museum tries to keep everything as fresh as possible, Cox said, so that patrons will always have new windows of history to look through.
“We are trying to get items on loan from what used to be the Ohio Historical Society, and is now the Ohio History Connection,” she said. “And that will help us rotate things around. But we typically try to have numerous themed displays throughout the year, anyway.”
One upcoming themed display will be in conjunction with Ironton High School celebrating its 100-year anniversary.
“The display might even be at the high school, but it starts in 1922 and walks you through the timeline,” Cox said.
The Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society is a truly untapped wealth of local history from its displays of the iron furnaces that helped build the area to displays such a the one Captain Gilfillan was featured in on Sunday.
The museum supports itself with events such as the open house and various “tea” events, where people can donate in person by various means. Cox said people can visit lawcomuseum.org, where there are other options to support the museum.
 
