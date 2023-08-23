CATLETTSBURG Sandy's Racing & Gaming will conduct on-the-spot interviews for dozens of part-time and full-time positions, according to a news release.
Sandy's leadership team will be at the Boyd County Convention Center on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. as they will interview and make employment offers.
“We’re seeking creative bartenders, hard-working kitchen staff, friendly player services associates, talented IT technicians and more,” said John Marshall, President of Sandy’s. “We are 'all in' on offering good wages and benefits and a great place to work in an industry where you can build a lifelong career.”
All applicants must be 18 or older to apply, according to the release. Part-time wages start at $15 an hour, with salaried packages to be offered for full-time positions. Positions also include sports book agents, revenue auditors and security agents, among other roles, according to the release.
Sandy’s Gaming is under construction at 10699 U.S. 60 by Camp Landing Entertainment District in Cannonsburg. The entertainment facility is set to open in October. It is part of a $75M investment to build Kentucky’s first quarter horse racetrack through Revolutionary Racing, which is expected to open in spring 2025.
Sandy's also plans to offer open interviews again on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at the Boyd County Convention Center. Visit www.sandysgaming.com/employment to access applications.
The convention center is at 15605 Ky. 180.