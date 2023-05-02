RACELAND Raceland Police Chief Don Sammons said the police department and fire department will both have an open house on Saturday, May 6, from 2-5 p.m.
“We’ve never done one and wanted to give the public a chance to meet all the officers and firemen,” Sammons said.
Fire trucks, police cruisers and equipment will be on display. The new fire engine features Raceland colors — orange and black. Nate Hamilton is the fire chief.
K-9 Officer Blitz will be there “for anybody who wants to meet her,” said the chief.
Sammons said crime prevention material will be available, too.
Sammons said the first-responders will have some handouts for children as well.
Sammons said it’s OK to come hungry.
“We’re grilling out hot dogs for people,” he said.