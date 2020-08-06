ASHLAND Fresh paint doesn’t normally induce tears.
But when Ashland Blazer High School’s youth services coordinator laid eyes on the coated walls enclosing her sought-after vision, she couldn’t contain them.
“When it first started — and I’m a very optimistic person — but that was a lot of money; and I thought, this is going to take a really long time,” said Brittany Brown, who is a year and a half into the job.
Thanks to the Class of ’64 Fund managed by the Foundation for the Tri-State, an $11,000-plus project — which is the class of 1964’s “most ambitious” one yet, according to class member Gerald Thompson — became a reality rather quickly.
The Ashland Blazer Laundry Room is located in Building 6 on the high school campus in what used to be a boiler room, according to Smokey Ingram. Ingram and Ashland Independent School District’s maintenance department spearheaded the construction and renovation of the area.
Thompson doled out credit to those present at a ceremony on a pleasant Tuesday afternoon.
“OK, we came up with some bucks, but Smokey had to plan and took care of coordinating all the work,” Thompson said. “And Kathryn Lamp from the Foundation (for the Tri-State); we got real close, but we weren’t quite there. The Foundation came through with a grant that put us over the top. … Brittany has been an inspiration. Jamie (Campbell, the high school principal) and the school have been supportive from the get-go.”
The laundry room contains two washers and two dryers. The Youth Services Center will utilize it at various hours throughout school days and it’s open to any and all students who need the service.
“We have so many students who live in hotels or live in a home that may not have water hook-ups or may not have a washer and dryer, things like that,” Brown said.
Last year, Brown noticed several students needing clean clothes on a regular basis. She kept the washer and dryer motors running in Building 7; she even bagged up loads and toted them home.
“We shared it with ROTC, the athletic trainers, gym and basketball team, and custodians,” Brown said. “You had to wait your turn.”
Ingram presented her the key to the laundry room on Tuesday, saying with a smile, “Well, you don’t have to share anymore.”
Students won’t have access to the room for now. Eventually, Brown would like to see it utilized for training students as part of a life skills camp.
While it’s mostly devoted to high school students, the laundry room will likely wind up being used for all levels, Brown said.
“All four of us coordinators (in the Ashland system) work very closely, so if there’s a need, we would absolutely get that taken care of,” she said.
The service is not just for homeless students, although there are plenty who fit that category.
Homelessness is defined differently for schools than what the public may think, Brown reminded. A student, for example, might be living with a grandparent and still be considered homeless.
“We have students who couch-hop, live at the Salvation Army, Safe Harbor, and so on,” she said.
Added Brown: “There are a lot who don’t have someone to rely on to do laundry, and now they do.”
Brown assured the process will provide confidentiality to students or students’ families who take advantage of the service.
“They can bring their clothes in a duffel bag, and no one knows what they’re carrying, and they can leave it with us,” Brown said. “We can call them down or just set it in their seventh period class. … We’ve got designated bags so we don’t mix students’ laundry.”
Brown said the youth services center receives an annual grant that will help with supplies. Also, an anonymous donor from Boyd County’s class of 1964 gave money for supplies.
Brown said she’ll coordinate drives, too, just as the center had before for blankets, food and other items.
Brown said she is thrilled to see all of this come to fruition.
“I went in there and prayed over the room and prayed that the students will see the benefit,” Brown said. “When I went in there and saw the room painted and everything … just tears.”
The Class of ’64 Fund, thanks to $118,000 of donations from classmates, has contributed to the following projects: Blazer STEM Program, Ramey-Estep Home — IMO Steve Green, ACTC Young Men’s Leadership Conference, anti-bullying and drug programs, Paramount Arts Center’s “Photos and Postcards from Ashland,” Ashland Middle School’s string orchestra program, Blazer’s food pantry, Ashland Middle’s “Camp Unite” and the laundry facility.
Contact the Ashland Blazer Youth Services Center at (606) 327-6061 for more information. The facility is at 1500 Blazer Blvd.