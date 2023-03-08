CANNONSBURG Over the weekend, residents of Ponderosa, Briarwood and Windy Acres Subdivisions found a fear-inducing flier on their door that’s sparked a considerable stir across Boyd County.
The flier called for a community meeting on Wednesday to discuss a home that had recently been purchased on Bonanza Drive. The flier stated the purpose of the home would serve as “a group home for disabled individuals,” but certain neighbors weren’t too fond of the idea.
The flier went on to say a home for disabled people is “a cause that is needed, but not in our neighborhoods ... If we allow this to happen, what’s next?”
The typed note was penned by Greg Gibson, a well-known resident of Boyd County due to his former MLB career as an umpire from 1997 to 2022. Gibson retired at the end of the 2022 season and now owns Greg Gibson Insurance and Financial Services, operating out of Boyd County.
A social media post by Summer Nichols — a neighbor of Gibson’s and instructional assistant for those with alternative needs — revealing the flier gained immediate traction and garnered hundreds of outraged commenters and shares.
The “controversial” home was later revealed to have been purchased by Caring Moore Homes and its purpose was to house three traumatic brain injury (TBI) patients who would receive 24/7 care and occupational therapy to aid those recovering from TBIs to return to normalcy and receive the necessary treatments to aid in their recovery.
Carey Moore, who operates Caring Moore Homes with her husband, Tony, has eight similar homes across Boyd County with three additional locations in Frankfort.
Moore said her business has been in service since 2016 and serves approximately 56 clients daily.
Caring Moore Services contracts a variety of therapists and employees around 100 people.
The Moores have a visibly impaired, disabled son, but Carey said she’s been called to serve the disabled community her entire life.
“A person with a disability often can’t own their own home. A residential program, like me, purchase a home for those individuals to live in,” Moore said.
Moore added that her homes never house more than five individuals making them all a single-family-dwelling.
“These people are not criminals. They’re human beings. I’ve got fathers, mothers, sons, people who once owned businesses, people with master’s degrees. These are important people and there’s no reason to be scared of them,” Moore added.
Caring Moore Homes offers a plethora of services for those with brain injuries most commonly caused by falls, assaults, motor vehicle accidents and sports injuries.
Other brain injuries result from strokes, seizures, aneurysms or drug overdoses.
According to Carey, brain injuries occur every 45 seconds and don’t discriminate on who they strike.
Brain injuries cause a multitude of side effects including changes to mobility, paralysis, communication deficits, swallowing difficulties, memory loss, reduced motivation, problem solving and reasoning complications, mood and behavior changes and trouble completing mundane tasks and learning new skills, according to information provided by Caring Moore Homes at Wednesday night’s meeting.
Many of Gibson’s supporters and Gibson himself argued for transparency in who exactly was planning to reside in their neighborhoods, but according to Moore, her patients are protected by HIPAA and the Fair Housing Act which prevents discrimination in home ownership against any sex, gender, sexuality or disability.
In addition to federal protection, further state statutes state that “any sponsoring private or governmental agency shall be permitted to operate a residential care facility in any residential district, zone or subdivision,” effective July 1994.
Definitions under the statute define a residential care facility as “any residence operated and maintained by a sponsoring private or governmental agency to provide services in a homelike setting for persons with disabilities,” and defines services as “supervision, shelter, protection, rehabilitation, personal development and attendant care.”
Gibson later published a series of videos defending his stance in protecting his neighborhood.
“The bottom line is this — we all have deed restrictions in this neighborhood. The Fair Housing Act supersedes any deed restriction. ... Any county, state laws. I didn’t know any of this,” Gibson said in a circulated video following his initial flier.
“All I tried to do was bring awareness to the fact that, that home right there,” Gibson said, motioning to the newly purchased home on Bonanza Drive, “is going to be a group home for people with traumatic brain injuries.”