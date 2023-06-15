ASHLAND Two men were sentenced this week to serve three years in prison in connection with a June 2021 plot to throw cell phones, weed and more over the fence at Ashland FCI.
Lamont Leigh and Mario Myers were both sentenced for their part in the scheme. Leigh was serving time at FCI at the time and masterminded the plan to get the illicit goods behind the prison walls.
Leigh’s daughter, Lamondria Leigh, pleaded guilty Monday for her part in driving Myers down from Ohio to have him toss a bag of the goods over the fence.
In a sentencing memorandum filed by the United States, prosecutors said Lamont Leigh put a lot of pressure on his children to assist him in getting the contraband into the prison.
“Far from exhibiting the selflessness expected of a parent, the defendant placed his children in jeopardy for his own selfish, short-term interests,” prosecutors wrote.
“The defendant was seemingly under the risk and danger of his request when he said he did not want Lamondria to do it. Yet, knowing the risk, and knowing that Lamondria was working to take care of her own minor children, the defendant asked her to do it anyway,” prosecutors added.