ASHLAND A dump truck driver was pronounced dead on scene Tuesday after it collided with a train in the area of 42nd Street and U.S. 23, near Cintas.
Sources close to the investigation say the driver, 58-year-old Bob Bowling, of Grayson, died at the scene.
According to assistant Ashland Fire Chief Steve Alley, crews at nearby Station 2 — literally across the street from tracks — heard the collision just after noon.
"They were here immediately and were working the scene before anyone else could arrive," Alley said.
According to Chief Todd Kelley, the truck collided with the train at the crossing.
"This crash is still under investigation, so we're trying to determine what exactly happened," Kelley said.
It took hours for the scene to be cleaned, in part due to the delicate nature of the incident, Kelley said.
"CSX has its police here and its critical incident unit, so they have to ensure the tracks are safe to be used after this is cleaned up," Kelley said.
U.S. 23 was temporarily shut down in the minutes following the crash, only to be reopened at reduced lanes as police and fire worked clear the track. Kelley said while these accidents don't occur every day, when they do it's a major incident.
"When you have rail running next to a U.S. highway, this will happen," Kelley said. "When it does, it's a major investigation."
Kelley said the engineers of the train were not physically injured in the wreck, but were obviously distraught.
"This is a traumatic incident," Kelley said. "It's very hard on them."