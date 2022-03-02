ASHLAND After a serious house fire displaced an Ashland couple who have been married for nearly 75 years, they encountered an issue at a local dry cleaners.
Until a good Samaritan came along.
Jack Nuckols, 96, said he and his wife, Betty, 95, took about eight items to be cleaned after they were consumed by smoke, and the bill came to $137.
“We have money, but I was just having some trouble finding the right amount of cash,” he said.
A man pulled up behind the Nuckols’ vehicle and noticed a sticker indicating Nuckols’ service in the Marines.
“He said, ‘Thank you for your service,’ and he paid for our bill,” Nuckols said. “That is just one of the nicest things you can do.”
Nuckols never got the man’s name, but he is unyieldingly grateful.
Nuckols, who still gets around well and even drove himself to The Daily Independent on Tuesday to purchase Monday’s edition of the newspaper, said they’re “getting along well and we don’t need money.” He emphasized that repeatedly. He simply wanted to share the story of the good Samaritan.
The man who is just four years from the century mark has lived a “very interesting life,” as he put it. He is an accomplished drummer who played for a number of well-known bands, including Woody Herman and His Orchestra.
“I’m more of a rhythm man, not really a soloist,” Nuckols said.
Nuckols went to Ashland High School, earned his GED, served in World War II, attending junior college and then got married. In World War II, he was wounded at age 18.
Nuckols worked in management for F.W. Means and Company.
For most of their lives, the Nuckols duo have lived in Ashland. But they did reside in Lexington for 35 years. He’s a big Kentucky Wildcats fan, and even sported a blue Kentucky sweatshirt in support of the Cats on Tuesday afternoon, a few hours before they toppled Ole Miss to complete a perfect slate at Rupp Arena this season. He beamed when asked about his beloved team, and said they have a chance to make a deep March run this year.
Jack and Betty Nuckols will celebrate 75 years of marital unity in July.
Their house suffered a 90% loss. The fire occurred on Feb. 2. They’re currently living with their son in South Point, and may eventually build a small apartment on his lost.
Jack and Betty have a grandson, two granddaughters and three great-grandchildren.
Again, he reiterated, they’re getting and have received plenty of assistance post-fire. He just wanted to share that there are still good, generous people out there.
(606) 326-2664 |