The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported one additional case of the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon, pushing the county’s tally to 32.
A 52-year-old male patient is in home isolation after testing positive.
Of the 32 Boyd cases, 22 have recovered. Not including the Kroger-site tests, there have been 1,196 performed in Boyd County. There have been three deaths.
Greenup County reported no more cases, leaving its total at 12 (of 712 performed tests). Ten of those dozen have reached recovery.
As of 6 p.m., the Carter County Health Department had not announced any update on Wednesday, As of Tuesday evening, Carter County’s total stood at six cases (of 500-plus conducted).
Eight Kentucky counties have not reported a single case: Elliott, Robertson, Estill, Lee, Wolfe, Magoffin, Bell and Harlan.