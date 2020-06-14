The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported one additional case of the novel coronavirus over the weekend.
The health department has announced a total of 43 cases in Boyd County. The latest is a 76-year-old male who is in home isolation.
Of the 43 cases, 35 have reached recovery, according to the health department. In all, there have been 3,717 tests conducted on Boyd County residents.
Carter County’s tally remains at 17. Greenup County’s total is 15.
Other northeastern Kentucky counties to have reported at least 10 cases: Lewis and Rowan.