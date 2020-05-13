The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported one more case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
A 23-year-old male is in hospital isolation. He is the 38th patient to have had the novel coronavirus in Boyd County.
There have been 1,418 tests conducted in Boyd County in addition to the 1,071 performed at the Kroger drive-thru testing site. Three of the six cases reported since Monday were results from that site. Twenty-six patients have recovered.
Greenup County announced zero additional cases on Wednesday. There have been 1,114 tests performed in the county, including 1,093 negative results. Eight are pending. Twelve Greenup County patients have recovered.
The Carter County Health Department hadn’t released a report as of 6 p.m. Wednesday. The county’s tally stood at six on Tuesday.
Elliott, Robertson, Estill, Lee, Wolfe, Magoffin and Bell counties are still without a reported positive case.