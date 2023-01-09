EAST FORK A Boyd County man was killed Sunday evening after a car fell on top of him while changing his oil. Hours later, two of his relatives were involved in a car accident on Ky. 180 and U.S. 60, the Boyd County Coroner confirmed.
County Coroner Mark Hammond said the man died after being taken to King's Daughters Medical Center. Hammond said while he knows the accident was the result of a jack failure, he's unsure if the man had any safeguards in effect such as jack stands.
Hammond said accidents of this nature happen more often than people think — the county coroner estimated one to two people in the area die a year as a result of cars falling on them due to jack failure.
The jack failure was worked by Boyd County Sheriff's Office, the East Fork Volunteer Fire Department and the Cannonsburg Fire Department.
Hammond said two relatives on their way back from KDMC got into car wreck at Ky. 180 and U.S. 60 near Super Quik.
A spokesman for Kentucky State Police confirmed the accident occurred in the intersection after a vehicle ran a red light — the spokesman said the accident is still under investigation and no fault had been assigned as of Monday.
A driver and a passenger involved in the wreck were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington and are in critical condition.