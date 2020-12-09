CANNONSBURG Boyd County band director John Johnson’s latest musical group is composed of him and six other musicians.
Their names are John Johnson, John Johnson, John Johnson, John Johnson, John Johnson and John Johnson.
The Johnson septet has been offering up Christmas favorites on Johnson’s Twitter feed for the enjoyment of his followers, many of whom are his students and their families.
He does it via an app called Acapella, which originally was made so musicians could collaborate virtually. It has become, in the community of band directors at least, the latest in holiday-season amusements.
Using the app, Johnson records each part separately — trumpets, trombones, tuba, euphonium, and percussion — and puts them all together for the finished multi-screen product, which is seven Johnsons playing, for instance, “Jingle Bells,” “Feliz Navidad,” or “Jingle Bell Rock.”
"Right now it’s as close as I can get to playing with somebody else," he said.
It’s a bit of holiday-season levity that has been going the rounds of band directors in the region and was suggested to him by Logan Skidmore, East Carter High School’s director.
"I thought it would be fun to do so I tagged John because I knew he would do it, and do a real bang-up job with it," said Skidmore, whose own offerings lean on multiple guitar parts.
His students and their parents have taken notice, and he has been getting requests. "That’s part of what it’s for, encouraging the kids. Normally we’d be getting ready for Christmas programs, but that can’t happen this year.
"Maybe if you watch that 50-second video you’ll get a little smile," he said.
Johnson is joined in some of his videos by his son Henry, who is in seventh grade and plays percussion.
His second-grade daughter Georgia pokes her head — and those of her stuffed animals — into another. "Her animals are doing an interpretive dance," Johnson said.
His mostly deadpan expression and a Santa hat combined with zany instruments like the siren whistle provide a minute’s respite from the cares of the world.
"It’s nice to have something fun on social media that doesn’t have to do with anything other than having a good time," Johnson said.
Check out John Johnson’s one-man band musical numbers on Twitter by following @BCHS_Mr_J.