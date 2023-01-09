ASHLAND Ashland Police responded to a single-vehicle wreck on Boy Scout Road at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday. It resulted in the death of a 33-year-old man.
According to Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley, two passengers were traveling south on Boy Scout Road when the Toyota Highlander left the roadway and struck two trees.
Boyd County EMS, Ashland Fire Department and the Boyd County Coroner's office responded to the scene where the driver was pronounced deceased.
Erring on the side of caution, Kelley elected not to release the identity of the deceased at this time, stating he wanted to ensure family members were notified first.
The passenger in the crash was airlifted to Cabell Huntington Hospital with "life-threatening injuries," Kelley said, adding that they are "still clinging on."
Ashland Police is in the midst of their investigation phase with accident reconstruction still to be conducted to determine factors that led up to the accident.
