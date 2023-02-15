GREENUP One man is dead and two more are injured following a collision on the Industrial Parkway Wednesday morning.
According to Kentucky State Police, the collision happened just before 7:30 a.m., when a 2007 Ford Focus driven by 32-year-old Brian Harmon turned left from Horn Hollow onto the IP, colliding with a 2005 Scion driven by 23-year-old Hunter Starr.
Harmon was pronounced dead on the scene, while Starr was flown to the University of Kentucky for treatment for serious injuries. KSP also reported Ronald Harmon, 39, a passenger in the Focus, was taken to Cabell-Huntington Hospital and is listed as in critical condition.
Autopsy and toxicology reports are still pending, so there’s no determination if speed or intoxicants were a factor as of Wednesday afternoon. The case is still under investigation.