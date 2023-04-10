RACELAND Raceland Police are investigating a fatal crash on Easter that left one teenager dead and two other people in critical condition.
The crash happened at around 7 p.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. 23 and Pond Run Road, near the Raceland Super Quik.
Police Chief Don Sammons said a minivan carrying eight people pulled out of South Pond Run Road and collided with a tractor trailer truck.
Sammons said a 15-year-old girl died as a result of her injuries at Cabell-Huntington Hospital. Two more people from the minivan are still at Cabell in critical condition, but Sammons said they appear they will pull through.
The remainder have since been treated and released.
The driver of the truck was treated and released at King's Daughters Medical Center.
Sammons said the incident is still under investigation and the name of the deceased will not be released at this time.