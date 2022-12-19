CHESAPEAKE A Chesapeake man accused of killing his neighbor during a dispute over a dog Sunday afternoon has been apprehended in Ashland, the Lawrence County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office announced Monday.
Dashawn L. Evans, 34, was picked up on a murder warrant after checking into the Delta by Marriot Hotel in Ashland.
Lawrence County deputies were searching for Evans after deputies said he shot 33-year-old Sharmin M. McAllister with a pistol during an argument about a dog.
McAllister was pronounced dead and is being sent for autopsy in Montgomery County, Ohio.
Deputies became aware Evans had checked into the hotel and alerted the Ashland Police Department. After Ashland Police set up surveillance on the room, they took Evans into custody.
Evans will be booked at the Boyd County Detention Center, pending extradition back to Ohio.