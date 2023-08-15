GRAHN Carter County Coroner George Sparks confirmed a juvenile was killed after two people fell from a cliff in south central Carter County Sunday afternoon.
According to Sparks, the incident occurred off Flint Ridge Road in Grahn and resulted in the death of a 15-year-old male.
Sparks said a multi-hour rescue effort was “quite extensive,” due to rugged terrain.
Other news outlets say Carter County Emergency Management Director Adam Stapleton said rescue crews took about seven hours to bring both people back up from the 80- to 100-foot drop.
Per previous reports, the other individual was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition as of early Tuesday morning.