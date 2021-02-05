HUNTINGTON The Huntington Museum of Art is traveling the country with a selection of art from its Daywood Collection.
“American Impressionism: Treasures from the Daywood Collection – International Arts & Artists” includes 41 works from art originally from the private collection of Arthur Dayton and Ruth Woods Dayton, who were Huntington residents and prominent art patrons in early 20th century.
HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming said having an exhibit on tour helps promote the museum.
“The primary reason (for a touring show) is so people from other regions or countries — especially those that may not come to visit your museum — are able to see the works you hold in your collection,” Fleming said. “Some institutions travel their own collections, while others work with organizations that exist to offer traveling exhibitions to museums.”
HMA has plenty of shows at its site on McCoy Road. In fact, while “American Impressionism” travels, the museum will display other works from the Daywood collection, including favorites such as “Joyce” by Howard Somerville; Childe Hassam’s “Lincoln’s Birthday Flags, 1918; and prints by Rembrandt, John Singer Sargent and James McNeill Whistler.
But having a show on the road is helpful to the museum.
“When artworks leave the Huntington Museum of Art to go on a national tour, they are serving as ambassadors for the Museum. People across the country can see the works and learn that the Huntington Museum of Art has an amazing collection,” Fleming said. “This increases public awareness about HMA and can also encourage people to make in-person visits to the Museum and to Huntington.”
This isn't the first time the HMA has put together traveling shows, and there always are special considerations, like insurance.
“If traveling your collection on your own, yes (special insurance is necessary). If using an outside vendor, coverage would usually be provided by that vendor in addition to any institutions that decide to host your show,” Flemng said. “In the end, the goal is to safely travel your artwork while protecting the works your institution owns.”
To obtain a traveling show, Fleming said museums pay a rental fee, funding through donors, grants and other means, depending on the museum.
Despite being paid for a traveling show, the work that goes into it can be tremendous.
“Putting together a touring exhibition can be a time-consuming task, but it is important for museums to pursue so more people are able to appreciate the amazing works that have been entrusted to our institutions, Fleming said..
Robert Henri's portrait titled “Kathleen” is his favorite in the traveling show, Fleming said.
“What makes it so interesting is that we have had a long-term relationship with the family of the original sitter,” he said. “Many generations have come over from Ireland to Huntington to see the work in person, which is a type of connection not many museums have with their collections.”
Huntington residents Arthur Dayton and Ruth Woods Dayton began collecting art in 1916 after receiving the painting “Munich Landscape” by Ross Sterling Turner as a wedding present. They would go on to collect more than 200 pieces of art, including more than 80 paintings.
Mrs. Dayton gifted the museum her collection in 1967, noting “the Daywood Collection will always have a home in West Virginia and will continue, through the years, to bring pleasure to art lovers in the State as well as to visitors from throughout the nation.”
