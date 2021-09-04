OLIVE HILL Max Hammond II thinks the original Appalachians have been mostly ignored.
Hammond of Olive Hill is co-chairman of The Warrior’s Path Project, an organization trying to revive an ancient trail and celebrate Native Americans who were in eastern Kentucky centuries before European settlers arrived.
“We’re probably talking two generations down the road before we get the thing completed. It … probably won't be finished in my lifetime.”
Project co-chairwoman Judy Schmitt said the National Park Service is creating a master plan to help map out the path; she said judges-executive and mayors of 17 Appalachian counties are being contacted.
“We’re hoping it becomes a National Heritage Trail that will be put on the list with all the other major trails,” said Schmitt, who lives in Annville in Jackson County.
Hammond said parts of Carter, Greenup, Lewis and Rowan counties could be included in the path. He said the mounds you can see in Ashland’s Central Park are a potential Boyd County connection.
“There’s at least a leg that will come into Boyd County eventually, I think, and also into Elliott … and Menifee,” Hammond said.
Helen Danser, chairwoman of the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission, boasts about her Cherokee roots. It frustrates her when powerful people disrespect her heritage.
“At best, we’re an afterthought,” said Danser, who lives in Berea.
Hammond said European speculators originally settled Kentucky as a land development scheme.
“They created the fallacy that Native Americans had never lived in Kentucky; they only hunted here, they only fought here,” Hammond said. “But the truth of the matter is that the Shawnee probably lived here up to the end of the 18th century.”
Hammond also said there was a village in Greenup and Clark county, which are important sites along the path.
“The Cherokee and some other tribes probably never, ever left; they just blended in with the society that was prominent at the time,” Hammond said. “… There was cultural genocide. (Speculators) lied so they could more easily make legal claims on property in Kentucky.”
Danser said Kentucky was unknown during the first part of colonization.
“So the Europeans went about a systematic removal of the Powhatans and the Senecas and the other Indians who were on the east coast,” she said. “They were either driving them south … away from the eastern seaboard, or they were killing them, or they were giving them their diseases and they were dying.”
According to census.gov, about 0.3% of Kentucky's nearly 4.5 million residents — around 9,300 — now list themselves as Native American.
When Danser visits southeastern Kentucky, she remembers two things: Tell people about her heritage; and never drive a state-issued vehicle.
“They were in hiding,” she said. “Until the late 1940s and early 1950s, it was illegal in the United States to be an Indian east of the Mississippi River, and so they did not disclose. Appalachian inhabitants are very careful of governmental entities.”
According to a 2019 story in American Public Media written by Max Nesterak (apmreports.org/episode/2019/11/01/uprooted-the-1950s-plan-to-erase-indian-country), in the late 1940s “a group of venerable white men selected by President Harry Truman began working in Washington, D.C., to come up with a solution to the so-called ‘Indian problem.’
“The solution they proposed was to assimilate Native Americans into white America and eliminate the BIA (Bureau of Indian Affairs),” Nesterak wrote. “And they recommended the government eliminate tribal governments and reservations, too.”
Danser is frustrated and hopeful about the project’s future. She worries later generations won’t be as passionate as she is.
“Sometimes I feel frustrated by it because I can’t see it through,” Danser said. “Then sometimes I think, ‘Oh isn’t this great?” We’re laying the groundwork.’
“Right now the time is right to tell the story; right now the time is right to be who we are.”