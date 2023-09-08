ASHLAND With a bevy of banners, numerous hanging flower pots and plenty of purple, blue and green dressing the streets of downtown Ashland, the city is primed and ready to roll out the welcome mat for the Appalachian Regional Commission annual conference.
Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 11 and 12, have been the Sharpie-circled days on Ashland’s calendar for quite some time now.
“This, to me, is probably the biggest conference the city has ever held in its history,” said Mayor Matt Perkins. “To be the host city for a storied, celebrated organization like the Appalachian Regional Commission is an honor for us, and we’re thrilled to showcase what we’re doing in our city and region.”
ARC is an economic development partnership entity of the federal government and 13 state governments — it includes parts of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, and all of West Virginia.
Hundreds of attendees, including Gov. Andy Beshear and several other governors, will be at the ARC events at the Delta Hotel, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland Transportation Center and the riverfront over the course of 48 hours.
A new information kiosk is located at 14th Street and Winchester Avenue, too.
“Our streets department, and the whole city team, have been working day and night to get this city looking its best,” Perkins said. “Whenever you have someone visit your home, the yard is cut, your home is neat and clean and ready to go. We’re putting our best foot forward.
“A lot of these initiatives weren’t just for this conference,” Perkins added. “We are already committed to improving our downtown.”
According to the City of Ashland Government Facebook page, the conference will feature partners from across Appalachia “who work daily to strengthen communities by creating and expanding work force development, growing outdoor recreation, developing entrepreneurs and building leadership and community capacity.”
Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari will be a featured speaker on Monday afternoon. Gayle Manchin, ARC’s federal co-chair, will also speak.
Perkins said having the ARC conference here opens the door to a variety of opportunities.
The theme is Appalachia Rises: Resilience, Strength and Transformation.
“Our city could not be a better host,” Perkins said. “‘Appalachia Rises’ represents exactly what we’re doing. This national conference will have eyes from outside of our community on our city and region.”
