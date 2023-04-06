The band Fast Track will perform on April 8 at Mountaineer Opry House. Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. The venue is Cabell County’s 4-H Camp Conference Center at 6040 Booton Creek Road in Barboursville.
On the Fast Track
